Wednesday's the day for Ivanka Trump to take the witness stand in the New York civil fraud trial against her father, former President Trump, and his Trump Organization. ABC News reports that the younger Trump, who served as an executive VP at the Trump Organization before she became an unpaid senior adviser to her father in the White House, will be in New York on Wednesday to testify as the state's final witness in the case, which originally had her as a defendant in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit. In June, an appeals court dismissed her from the case, citing statute of limitations restrictions.

Ivanka Trump's two brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., have already taken the stand, as has their father, who offered "caustic testimony," per the AP. The Guardian notes it's not clear what Ivanka Trump's testimony will entail, noting that "she has surprised in testimony before when in 2022 she told investigators looking into the January 6 Capitol insurrection that she did not believe the election was stolen, contrary to her father's furious insistence."

Ivanka Trump had tried to get out of testifying, claiming she didn't have any information that would be helpful, but in a filing, AG James noted that the former president's daughter "indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims." Ivanka Trump then filed for an emergency stay, citing child-care issues; an appeals court judge rebuffed that request. "What she's going to try to do is walk a tightrope through the eye of a needle," former prosecutor Kan Nawaday tells ABC. "She wants to make sure that she doesn't say anything that's going to create exposure for herself personally. But at the same time, she doesn't want to inflame her father ... or her family."

story continues below

Trump himself weighed in early Wednesday on his "wonderful and beautiful" daughter's pending testimony. In a Truth Social post, the former president railed on James, calling her "Corrupt and Racist," as well as Judge Arthur Engoron, who's presiding over the trial. Trump accused him of seriously undervaluing his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and said both Engoron and James did so "in order to undermine and discredit my Financial Statements, thereby making me look bad." As for his oldest daughter, "they are trying to bring Ivanka into the case, despite the Court of Appeals ruling that she cannot be charged. Sad!" Engoron has already ruled that the Trumps committed fraud; the trial is set to determine what penalties will be incurred. (Read more Ivanka Trump stories.)