Jezebel Is No More

Iconic feminist news site is shut down
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 10, 2023 12:30 AM CST
After 16 years of providing sharp feminist commentary on the news of the day, from politics to gossip, Jezebel won't be publishing any more descriptions of Donald Trump. Parent company G/O Media announced Thursday the site was shutting down effective immediately, and the latest articles on the site were posted Wednesday night. Twenty-three editorial staffers, including the entire Jezebel team, were laid off. Former senior writer Kady Ruth Ashcraft tells the New York Times they were called into a meeting with human resources Thursday morning and given the bad news; she says the site had recently been operating with a "skeleton crew." Axios reported late last month the site was for sale, but in its memo to staff announcing the shutdown, G/O Media says no buyer could be found, Variety reports.

"As of this week we are making the very, very difficult decision to suspend publication of Jezebel," G/O Media's CEO wrote in the memo. "Few decisions over the course of my career have been as excruciating, and I want to make clear this is in NO WAY a reflection on the Jezebel editorial team." Multiple former staffers, including the former editor-in-chief who resigned in August due to what she said was poor treatment of the Jezebel staff by G/O Media, described themselves on social media as very angry, and noted they might say more later; WGA East members at Jezebel released a statement blaming the shuttering on G/O Media's "strategic and commercial ineptitude." Jezebel started as part of Gawker Media, was part of Gizmodo Media Group after Gawker shuttered, and ended up under G/O's umbrella when G/O purchased Gizmodo Media Group. (Read more Jezebel stories.)

