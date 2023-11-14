Taylor Swift to Fans: Throwing Things 'Really Freaks Me Out'

Several artists have been injured—or annoyed—by items thrown on stage during concerts this year, but Taylor Swift was unhurt and seemingly calm after something landed next to her piano during her concert in Buenos Aires on Sunday night. She interrupted the "Evermore" part of her set after the object, believed to be a present from a fan, was tossed onto the stage, NBC News reports. "Just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries—it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage," she said in a video posted on X by Taylor Swift Updates.
"Because if it's on the stage then a dancer can trip on it and I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage," Swift said. "I love you so much." A night earlier, Swift changed a lyric to reflect her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Rolling Stone reports. In "Karma," she sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." (In June, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a friendship bracelet.)