Cruise Line Says Video Shows Passenger Jumping From Ship

The Coast Guard says it is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a 28-year-old Louisiana man missing from a Carnival cruise ship. Tyler Barnett was reported missing on Monday, the day after the Carnival Glory departed from New Orleans. The Coast Guard narrowed the search area after the cruise line found security footage of the man jumping from the ship. A Carnival spokesperson told CBS News that video shows Barnett climbing into a lifeboat and jumping from it around 1:40am Monday.

The Coast Guard says searchers are focusing on an area around 30 miles southwest of Louisiana's Southwest Pass and mariners have been alerted, ABC News reports. Barnett, who has twin daughters, was on the cruise with 14 relatives, including sister Destiny Barnett. "It makes you feel crazy to be stuck on a ship where everyone else is having a good time," she tells NBC News. "It was supposed to be a vacation, but for us, it's hell." She says her brother's cellphone was found in his cabin and his bed had not been slept in. Grandmother Dirlean Tate Mason, who was not on the cruise, tells NBC that Barnett works on river barges. She says he "loves his girls" and she doesn't believe he would try to take his own life. (Read more cruise ships stories.)