Arnold Schwarzenegger has been making headlines recently for his apparent romantic dalliances with one or more women, but TMZ has a new scoop involving something entirely different: a multivehicle accident that the former California governor was caught up in early last year. The outlet reports that the 76-year-old politician and actor was hit with a lawsuit by Cheryl Augustine, who says she was driving near the intersection of Los Angeles' Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in January 2022 when Schwarzenegger's vehicle hit hers.

Augustine says in her suit that the Terminator star was driving "wrongfully and recklessly," and that following the accident in which his Yukon SUV hit her vehicle (believed to be a Prius, per TMZ), she suffered various injuries, including "shock and injury to her nervous system." Augustine claims those injuries "will result in some permanent disability."

She's suing to recoup funds for property damage, as well as to pay for her medical expenses. The Daily Beast notes that Augustine's suit comes just weeks after Schwarzenegger was the subject of another filed complaint, that one involving a cyclist suing him for his allegedly negligent driving after the actor accidentally hit her earlier this year. (Read more Arnold Schwarzenegger stories.)