Suit: Schwarzenegger Drove 'Wrongfully and Recklessly'

Woman involved in 2022 multivehicle accident in LA says actor is to blame for her injuries
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2023 10:45 AM CST
Schwarzenegger Hit With Suit Over 2022 Car Crash
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen at the 92nd Street Y on Oct. 10 in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been making headlines recently for his apparent romantic dalliances with one or more women, but TMZ has a new scoop involving something entirely different: a multivehicle accident that the former California governor was caught up in early last year. The outlet reports that the 76-year-old politician and actor was hit with a lawsuit by Cheryl Augustine, who says she was driving near the intersection of Los Angeles' Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in January 2022 when Schwarzenegger's vehicle hit hers.

Augustine says in her suit that the Terminator star was driving "wrongfully and recklessly," and that following the accident in which his Yukon SUV hit her vehicle (believed to be a Prius, per TMZ), she suffered various injuries, including "shock and injury to her nervous system." Augustine claims those injuries "will result in some permanent disability."

She's suing to recoup funds for property damage, as well as to pay for her medical expenses. The Daily Beast notes that Augustine's suit comes just weeks after Schwarzenegger was the subject of another filed complaint, that one involving a cyclist suing him for his allegedly negligent driving after the actor accidentally hit her earlier this year. (Read more Arnold Schwarzenegger stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X