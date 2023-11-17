Dana Carvey's Son Dead at 32

Dex Carvey had followed his father's comedic footsteps
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 17, 2023 1:00 AM CST
Dana Carvey's Son Dead at 32
Comedian Dana Carvey looks out over the crowd at the start of the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Dana Carvey and his wife shared a heartbreaking update on Instagram Thursday: Their 32-year-old son, Dex Carvey, died Wednesday night of an accidental overdose. "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things—music, art, film making, comedy—and pursued all of them passionately," the comedian and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, wrote. "It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

The couple added that their "hearts and prayers" are with "anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction." Carvey later shared, on both Instagram and X, a picture of him and his son working together, as well as another picture of his son captioned, "F--- the tabloids. This is my boy." As People reports, Carvey and Zwagerman, who wed in 1983, also have a 30-year-old son. Dex Carvey followed his father's comedic footsteps, starring in the movie Joe Dirt 2 as well as the 2013 series The Funster, and opening for his dad's 2016 Netflix special. His younger brother is also credited as a warmup comedian for that special, USA Today reports. (Read more Dana Carvey stories.)

