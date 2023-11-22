Talent Agency Dumps Susan Sarandon Over Israel Comments

Hollywood is increasingly divided over the Israel-Hamas war, and for weeks now, there's been talk in some circles comparing the situation to McCarthy-era blacklisting. Two particularly big names are involved in the latest round of headlines: Susan Sarandon and Tom Cruise. Read on for more:

The five-time Oscar nominee, one-time winner has been dumped by her talent agency after speaking out at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York last week, the New York Times reports. The New York Post published a video of her saying, "There are a lot of people that are afraid, afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence." She also reportedly said she's against both antisemitism and Islamophobia, adding, "There's a terrible thing that's happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel." United Talent Agency's reaction: The talent agency said Tuesday it no longer represents the actress, though it did not expand on why.