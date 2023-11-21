Authorities in Colorado hunted Tuesday for a man they believe shot and killed three people and critically wounded a fourth in a property dispute. The 45-year-old suspect was believed to be driving a white Ram 1500 pickup truck with a camper shell, according to a Facebook post from the Custer County Sheriff's Office. Residents of the wooded, rural Westcliffe area were told to shelter in place for five hours on Monday as authorities hunted for the man, but the AP reports that the order was lifted Monday night while he remained at large. The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Tuesday that it's searching for the man, and that residents should shelter in place in the southeastern part of the county, about 40 miles northwest of where the shooting occurred.

The affected area is south of US Route 50, from the Fremont County line to Poncha Springs. At around 1pm local time on Monday, a report of shots being fired sent deputies to Rocky Ridge Road, about 8 miles from the county seat of Westcliffe and about 50 miles southwest of Colorado Springs. The shooting took place on the property line in a wooded area and began with "a suspected property dispute," the sheriff's office said. Two men and a woman died at the scene and a fourth person was taken to a trauma center in critical condition but was expected to survive, per the sheriff's office. The victims' names and other details weren't immediately released.