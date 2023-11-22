Axl Rose Accused of Violent Sexual Assault

Former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy says Axl Rose attacked her in a "sexual, volatile rage" after he invited her back to his hotel room for a party in 1989. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday under New York's Adult Survivors Act, Kennedy says the Guns N' Roses frontman violently sexually assaulted her after tying her hands behind her back with pantyhose in the New York City hotel room, Rolling Stone reports. "He dragged Kennedy to his bedroom like a caveman and acted with uncontrolled fury," the lawsuit states. "He treated her like property used solely for his sexual pleasure."

"Kennedy did not consent and felt overpowered," the lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court states. "She understood that the safest thing to do was to lie in bed and wait for Rose to finish assaulting her." In the lawsuit, Kennedy says Rose, then 27 years old, gave his guests alcohol and cocaine. She says she left the room after seeing Rose having "aggressive" sex with another model in a way "that appeared painful for the model," but Rose dragged her back to his room after finding her down the hallway in the room of future MTV host Riki Rachtman, the Guardian reports.

The lawsuit says Kennedy experienced "severe emotional, physical, financial, and psychological distress" after the alleged assault, CNN reports. It says she experienced PTSD-like symptoms when she heard Rose's name or his band's music. Kennedy also made allegations against Rose in her 2016 autobiography No One's Pet and in Look Away, a 2021 documentary about sexual abuse in the music industry. The Adult Survivors Act opened a one-year window for lawsuits to be filed over alleged sexual abuse outside the statute of limitations. It expires on Friday. (Read more Axl Rose stories.)