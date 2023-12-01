Kate, William Ignore Questions on Endgame Book

The Prince and Princess of Wales brushed off reporters' questions about alleged racist remarks when they arrived at a glitzy London event Thursday night. A day earlier, Piers Morgan told viewers that in the Dutch translation of journalist Omid Scobie's book Endgame, King Charles III and Princess Kate were named as the two royals who allegedly had questions and concerns about what color Meghan Markle's child with Prince Harry would be. People reports that as they arrived at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, William and Kate walked past reporters shouting questions including, "Your Royal Highness, have you got a comment about Omid Scobie's book?" and "Did you watch the Piers Morgan show last night, Your Royal Highnesses?"

It's not entirely clear how the names ended up in the book. Thousands of copies were pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands and publishers say the "rectified" edition will be out next week. The publisher calls the inclusion of the names an "error" and Scobie insists that he "never submitted a book that had those names in it." Dutch translator Saskia Peeters, however, says she just translated what was in front of her and didn't add any names. "The names of the royals were there in black and white," she tells the Daily Mail. "I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch." (Read more British royals stories.)