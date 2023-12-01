'Golden Bachelor' Makes His Pick, Announces Wedding

Note: This summary has spoilers for the finale of the 'Golden Bachelor' show that aired Thursday night. Gerry Turner, aka the "Golden Bachelor" of the ABC reality show by the same name, got engaged in the finale that aired Thursday night, reports CNN. And not only that, the 72-year-old plans to wed his 70-year-old fiancee next month. "??When you're in your 20s and you put something off for a year, it's a very small percentage of your life," Turner tells People in a joint interview with his bride-to-be, Theresa Nist. "In your 70s, the clock ticks faster. And I'm 100% certain I found the right girl for me. So it's like, why not?"
In the finale of the senior-themed show, Turner chose Nist over fellow finalist Leslie Fhima. "I met the man of my dreams," Nist tells People. The couple will wed in a televised ceremony on Jan. 4, and the show said it was sending them to Italy. As for Fhima, she says she is "devastated," but CNN notes that fans are pushing for her to be the first "Golden Bachelorette." (Read more The Bachelor stories.)