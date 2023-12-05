Mackenzie Phillips: I Forgave Dad for Me, Not Him

Mackenzie Phillips sat down with half-sister Chynna Phillips Baldwin for an emotional talk including a discussion about their father, John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas, whom Mackenzie accused of incest in her 2009 memoir. Speaking about her forgiveness of her father, Mackenzie said, "I get a lot of criticism and a lot of trolling online for having forgiveness in my heart. Forgiveness, because forgiving is for me, not for the other person. And forgiving doesn't mean I cosign or agree with what I'm forgiving him for. It's very, very complicated. And yet, I am at peace." The sisters' sit-down was featured on Chynna's Christian YouTube show , "California Preachin'."

"Obviously, he's an amazing songwriter and, you know I loved his laugh, and yet there was this whole other side to dad that was, I mean, kind of, like a monster," said Chynna, who calls herself a "Jesus influencer" and who has been married to actor and Baldwin brother Billy Baldwin since 1995. "He was so dark, and you just didn't know who you were going to get. It was very unpredictable." Chynna, who has supported her half-sister for years despite the fact that much of Mackenzie's family was upset after her book came out, told Mackenzie, "I want you to know that when I stood by you, I meant it with all my heart. I really did. I believed you, and I want you to know that I was proud of you for coming out even though it was painful for everybody." (Read more Mackenzie Phillips stories.)