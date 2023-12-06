Special Election for Santos' Seat Could Get Feisty

A special election to pick a successor to George Santos, the New York Republican who was expelled from the US House last week, will be held on Feb. 13, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. The race for a seat representing some Long Island suburbs and a small part of the New York City borough of Queens is expected to be a high-profile contest that will mark the start of a year of consequential congressional elections in the state, reports the AP. For Democrats, the election will be a test of the party's ability to flip districts around New York City that are seen as vital to their plans to retake control of the House. Republicans enter the contest with heavy momentum on Long Island and will fight to hold on to the district as they look to maintain their narrow House majority. Candidates in the special election will be picked by party leaders, not voters. Some contenders: