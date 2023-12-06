Google Unveils a Powerful Rival to ChatGPT

'I am in awe of what it's capable of,' Google DeepMind exec says of Gemini
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 6, 2023 12:50 PM CST

A decade ago, researchers at DeepMind were working on getting artificial intelligence to beat games like Pong. After years of advances, the lab has now produced what Google calls its "largest and most capable AI model yet"—Gemini, the company's answer to ChatGPT. Google says the most capable version of Gemini, Ultra, can outperform anything ChatGPT creator OpenAI has to offer, Gizmodo reports. The company says it was built for "multimodal performance," meaning it can understand text, images, and video at the same time. "I am in awe of what it's capable of," said Google DeepMind vice president of product Eli Collins. More:

  • The rollout. Google said Wednesday that Nano and Pro versions of Gemini were being introduced immediately on its Bard chatbot and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, the AP reports. It said Ultra will power Bard Advanced, to be launched early next year. Google says Gemini will be incorporated into other Google products, including Chrome, in the months ahead.

  • Google says it will deliver many breakthroughs. The company says that with its "sophisticated" reasoning abilities, Gemini will deliver "new breakthroughs at digital speeds in many fields from science to finance." In a demo released Wednesday, YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober worked with Gemini to create a paper plane that Gemini said would "soar to uncharted territories of aerodynamics."
  • Development. Google has been developing Gemini since the start of the year, the New York Times reports. In April, the company merged DeepMind, which it acquired in 2014, with its Google Brain lab, bringing together around 2,000 researchers and engineers to create Google DeepMind.
  • One big difference from competitors. Google said that unlike other AI models, which were built on text and had data on images added later, the "natively multimodal" Gemini was trained on images and audio from the start, Mashable reports. This helps Gemini seamlessly understand and reason about all kinds of inputs from the ground up, far better than existing multimodal models," the company said. (See an images-related demo here.)
  • Head-to-head with ChatGPT. "We've done a very thorough analysis of the systems side by side," Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis tells the Verge. He says the company compared the systems on 32 well-established benchmarks. "I think we're substantially ahead on 30 out of 32," he says.

  • The AI "arms race." "We're in a kind of tit-for-tat arms race," Oren Etzioni, former CEO of the Allen Institute for AI, tell Wired. "There's no reason to disbelieve that Gemini does better than GPT-4 on these benchmarks, but the next version, GPT-5, will do better than that," he says. Etzioni says that while the models cost hundreds of millions of dollar to build, the payoff for the company that becomes dominant in AI could be in the trillions. "This is a take-no-prisoners, must-win war."
  • Is it safe? "We're approaching this work boldly and responsibly," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post. "That means being ambitious in our research and pursuing the capabilities that will bring enormous benefits to people and society, while building in safeguards and working collaboratively with governments and experts to address risks as AI becomes more capable." Hassabis admits that like other AI models, Gemini can still "hallucinate," and there are problems like biases to be worked out. He tells the Verge that the release of Ultra is happening slowly to give the most powerful version of Gemini more time in a "safer experimentation zone."
(Read more artificial intelligence stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X