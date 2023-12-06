Google Unveils a Powerful Rival to ChatGPT

A decade ago, researchers at DeepMind were working on getting artificial intelligence to beat games like Pong. After years of advances, the lab has now produced what Google calls its "largest and most capable AI model yet"—Gemini, the company's answer to ChatGPT. Google says the most capable version of Gemini, Ultra, can outperform anything ChatGPT creator OpenAI has to offer, Gizmodo reports. The company says it was built for "multimodal performance," meaning it can understand text, images, and video at the same time. "I am in awe of what it's capable of," said Google DeepMind vice president of product Eli Collins. More:

The rollout. Google said Wednesday that Nano and Pro versions of Gemini were being introduced immediately on its Bard chatbot and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, the AP reports. It said Ultra will power Bard Advanced, to be launched early next year. Google says Gemini will be incorporated into other Google products, including Chrome, in the months ahead.