Brooklyn Bike Accident Kills Comic Kenny DeForest, 37

A comedian described as "universally beloved" is dead at age 37 after crashing while riding an e-bike in Brooklyn. Kenny DeForest was hospitalized after the December 8 accident and underwent neurological surgery, but died Wednesday, Deadline reports. "Kenny's final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life," reads the GoFundMe that had been established to help pay his medical bills. The crowdfunding campaign says the comic's organs will be donated. DeForest, whose second comedy special was just released on YouTube in August, was being widely mourned in the comedy community, Brooklyn Paper reports.

"Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young," tweeted the Late Night with Seth Meyers account. "His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out. As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn't afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy—always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It's a shame we won't get to see what he comes up with next." He had also appeared on MTV Decoded; the Late Late Show with James Corden; Straight Up, Stand Up; HBO's Crashing; and Comedy Central's Tales From the Trip. He was active on the New York stand-up comedy circuit, and released a comedy album in 2017. His accident was originally reported as a hit-and-run, but later updates clarified that no vehicles are believed to have been involved. (Read more celebrity death stories.)