4-Month-Old Survives After Getting Flung Into Air by Tornado

A 4-month-old boy has survived after a tornado in Tennessee sucked him up from his family's mobile home, which was demolished in the storm, the AP reports. Sydney Moore told WSMV-TV that when the tornado hit their home in Clarksville on Saturday, it ripped off the roof and lifted the bassinet with her son inside. Her boyfriend, the child's father, tried to grab the bassinet but was spun up into the twister as well, Moore said. "He was just holding on to the bassinet the whole time, and they went into circles, he said, and then they got thrown," Moore said. At about the same time in another room, as the wind howled, Moore decided to jump on top of their other son, who is 1.