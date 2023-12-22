John Fetterman has been a staunch, vocal supporter of Israel since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas, advocating for the return of Israeli hostages, slamming calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, even draping himself in the Israeli flag on occasion. Thanks to this stance, 16 former campaign staffers have written an open letter to their ex-boss, putting him on blast for his "gutting betrayal" over the "brutal collective punishment" of innocent Palestinians in Gaza. In fact, the left in general has turned on the Democratic senator from Pennsylvania, even creating the #GenocideJohn hashtag to tie to him—but Fetterman says his position on Israel shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, and that calling him a "progressive" probably isn't the right label anymore.

"It's just a place where I'm not," he tells the New York Times, which notes that Fetterman used to introduce himself at events as "a Democrat and a progressive." "I don't feel like I've left the label; it's just more that it's left me." And while he doesn't hold it against anyone who does consider themselves a progressive, "what I have found out over the last couple years is that the right, and now the left, are hoping that I die," he says, referencing the near-fatal stroke he suffered in 2022. "There are ones that are rooting for another blood clot."

Fetterman says that although he doesn't appreciate the left's "purity tests," he still hews left on several key issues, including marijuana legalization, a $15 minimum wage, and universal health care, but in addition to his pro-Israel stance, he has also angered the Democrats' progressive arm with his push for Democrats to negotiate with Republicans on remedying the problems at the southern border. "I don't think it's unreasonable to have a secured border," Fetterman tells the Times. "I would never put Dreamers in harm's way, or support any kind of cruelty or mass expulsion of hundreds of thousands of people. But it's a reasonable conversation to talk about the border."

Will Bunch, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer who's covered Fetterman since 2016, notes his own disappointment in how the senator appears to have shifted away from his perceived roots. "I do applaud when politicians buck partisan politics for a moral center—and Fetterman has done this, as with his call for indicted colleague Sen. Bob Menendez to resign," Bunch writes. "But ignoring the plight of slaughtered civilians in Gaza and dropping the pro-immigrant vibe that drew people to him in the first place? That feels like any moral center has caved in." Read Bunch's column here, the rest of the Times piece here. (Read more John Fetterman stories.)