Chris Christie Suffers Big Setback in Maine

Chris Christie won't appear on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Maine—the latest blow to the former New Jersey governor, who's facing pressure to drop out of the race. The Maine Secretary of State's office said this month that Christie's campaign had submitted just 844 of the 2,000 certified signatures required to appear on the ballot, per CBS News. The campaign claimed to have gathered 6,000 signatures and appealed to the Maine Superior Court. In a Thursday ruling, Justice Julia M. Lipez said Christie "did not separate petition forms by town, as instructed by the Secretary, or, in the alternative, give himself sufficient time to bring those multi-town signature sheets to the relevant municipalities" before a Nov. 20 deadline. Municipal clerks are only required to verify signatures of voters from their town, per Maine Public Radio.