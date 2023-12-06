There will be a lot on the line for candidates during the fourth Republican debate, perhaps the final one before primary voters head to the polls in Iowa and New Hampshire. The debate stage Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will be the least crowded yet, with just four candidates vying for attention: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican frontrunner, former President Trump, will again be absent as he attends a private fundraiser. Here's what to expect:



DeSantis: The "once near-frontrunner" with a comfortable lead over the other participants in national polls will be looking to make a splash given that his debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week "did little to generate much excitement for his campaign," per the BBC, though the outlet notes DeSantis could use more of the same "combativeness" in Wednesday's debate.

Haley: Leading DeSantis in New Hampshire and South Carolina and neck and neck with him in Iowa, she's "riding a mini-wave" that she'll look to grow with "a knockout punch," per the BBC. Still, there's doubt she can become a serious challenger for the nomination. As the New York Times notes, she trails Trump by "a full 50 percentage points" in national polls.