Man Dies After Hawaii 'Shark Encounter'

Officers responded to the scene Saturday morning
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 1, 2024 6:00 AM CST
   (Getty Images / ReDunnLev)

December ended with another shark-related death, this time in Hawaii. It follows recent reports of such deaths in South Australia, the Bahamas, and off Mexico's western coast. CNN cites a news release from Maui police that states a 39-year-old surfer was brought to shore late Saturday morning by officers using a jet ski following a "shark encounter." Life-saving measures were performed on shore and he was then brought to the Maui Memorial Medical Center but later succumbed to his injuries and died. Fox News identifies the victim as Jason Carter of Haiku.

The incident occurred at a beach area off the Hana Highway in Paia. CNN reports the last fatal shark encounter in Hawaii happened off Maui on Dec. 8, 2022, when a snorkeler was killed. (Her body was never recovered.)

