Trump Appeals Maine Ballot Ruling

Donald Trump filed an appeal Tuesday against Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' decision to kick him off the GOP primary ballot in the state, saying he had been "wrongfully denied" his place on the ballot. The former president filed the appeal with Kennebec Superior Court five days after Bellows' ruling, which she has put on hold pending the outcome of Trump's appeal, the Washington Post reports. Trump is also expected to appeal a similar decision in Colorado removing him from the GOP ballot based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bans insurrectionists from holding office.

Trump "has met all requirements set forth by the Maine Legislature in the statute and is entitled to be placed on the Republican primary ballot," the appeal states, per CNN. "Nonetheless, in the Secretary's Ruling, the Secretary wrongfully denied President Trump a place on the Republican primary ballot." The appeal argues that Trump did not "engage" in insurrection. It states that Bellows "made multiple errors of law and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner."

The appeal states that Bellows "should have recused herself due to her bias against President Trump, as demonstrated by a documented history of prior statements prejudging the issue presented." Bellows tells the AP that the appeal "is part of the process." "I have confidence in my decision and confidence in the rule of law," she says. "This is Maine's process and it's really important that first and foremost every single one of us who serves in government uphold the Constitution and the laws of the state." (Bellows was "swatted" after her home address was posted on social media.)