5 People Stopped on Interstate Are Killed

Five women from New York were killed when a tractor-trailer struck people at the scene of a minivan crash on Interstate 81 in snowy northeastern Pennsylvania, state police said Wednesday. The minivan, which was carrying four women, went out of control in the northbound lanes of I-81 in Lackawanna County, hit a concrete barrier, and was left disabled in the left lane shortly after 5pm Tuesday, police said. A sedan carrying two of the women's relatives then stopped on the right shoulder, and both occupants crossed both lanes to talk with the minivan's occupants, the AP reports.

A northbound tractor-trailer then hit the minivan and also struck the people standing on the highway, killing three of them. Two people inside the minivan were also killed, police said. Pronounced dead at the scene were Harvrist Zebari, 42, of Endwell; Fatma Ahmed, 71, of Binghamton; Shahzinaz Mizouri, 56, of Vestal; and Berivan Zebara, 43, and Aleen Ameen, 19, both of Johnson City, police said. The 22-year-old man who had been driving the sedan had moderate injuries, and the truck driver had minor injuries, police said.

A winter weather advisory had been in effect until 4pm Tuesday for the area, with several inches of snow tapering off in the afternoon. The National Weather Service warned of hazardous road conditions amid freezing temperatures, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised motorists to use caution, per the AP. Janet Pohoda, a trucker who traveled the same direction hours later, said the roads were slick from snow, WNEP reported.