16-Year-Old Has Shocked the World of Darts

A 16-year-old player from Warrington in northern England has become a major celebrity thanks to his darts skills. Luke Littler has had an amazing run over the course of the World Darts Championship, which began in London on Dec. 15 and wraps up with Wednesday night's final. Littler broke records and defeated seasoned former champions in his path to the final, where he will face another Luke, 28-year-old Luke Humphries. Littler is the youngest player ever to make the final and if he wins, he will become the youngest champion, breaking a record set by a 24-year-old.



"Completely unprecedented." Littler was No. 164 in the Professional Darts Corporation rankings when he entered the world championship as an unseeded player. "It's completely unprecedented," British darts commentator Rod Studd tells NBC News. "What normally happens in darts is people develop their skill, develop their ability to play on big stages in front of TV cameras and huge crowds, and it takes a lot of time."