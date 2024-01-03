16-Year-Old Has Shocked the World of Darts

Luke Littler could become youngest-ever world champion
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 3, 2024 12:30 PM CST
16-Year-Old Has Shocked the World of Darts
Luke Littler of England arrives for the quarterfinal match against Brendan Dolan of Northern Ireland at the World Darts Championship, in London, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.   (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A 16-year-old player from Warrington in northern England has become a major celebrity thanks to his darts skills. Luke Littler has had an amazing run over the course of the World Darts Championship, which began in London on Dec. 15 and wraps up with Wednesday night's final. Littler broke records and defeated seasoned former champions in his path to the final, where he will face another Luke, 28-year-old Luke Humphries. Littler is the youngest player ever to make the final and if he wins, he will become the youngest champion, breaking a record set by a 24-year-old. More:

  • "Completely unprecedented." Littler was No. 164 in the Professional Darts Corporation rankings when he entered the world championship as an unseeded player. "It's completely unprecedented," British darts commentator Rod Studd tells NBC News. "What normally happens in darts is people develop their skill, develop their ability to play on big stages in front of TV cameras and huge crowds, and it takes a lot of time."

  • He was still wearing diapers when he started. In home video shared on YouTube, an 18-month-old Littler can be seen throwing magnetic darts at a board. "I was about four or five when I started on a proper board but a lower height, he tells ITV. "Then around six or seven, I started playing at the proper height and length." He started playing against adults in pubs when he was nine and has been playing professionally since he was 12. Due to minimum age requirements, however, his only previous major tournament appearance was the UK Open last year, the New York Times reports.
  • "It's just unbelievable." Littler tells the BBC his expectations were low. It's "unbelievable to even think I'm in the final. I wanted to just win a game and come back after Christmas and I'm still standing." He says he feels like he has "nothing to lose. "There's no pressure. It's my first time being here and I'm still here, so I just take it in my stride and take it game by game."
  • Sudden celebrity status. Win or lose in the final, this has been a life-changing experience for Littler, who turns 17 later this month. He has already scored more than $250,000 in prize money, with another $631,000 to come if he wins the final, plus the potential for big sponsorship deals. On Instagram, where his handle is Luke "The Nuke" Littler, he has more than 500,000 followers. The WDC semi-final in which Littler defeated former champion Rob Cross was the most-watched darts game in Sky Sports history.
  • He's not changing his winning routine. Littler says he will stick to his usual routine before the big game Wednesday night—sleeping until noon and then eating a ham and cheese omelet, followed by a pizza before practice later in the day, Sky Sports reports. "It is what I have been doing every day—if it isn't broken, don't fix it," he says.
