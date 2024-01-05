NYC Sues Over Texas' Busing of Migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has responded to the thwarting of a rule limiting migrant arrivals by filing a $700 million lawsuit against the bus companies bringing them from Texas under Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star. "Just call it the Empire State strikes back," per CBS News , which calls it "counter punch to Abbott." The suit, filed Thursday against 17 charter bus companies, seeks recuperation of $708 million—the cost of shelter, food, and health care for an estimated 33,000 migrants bused from Texas since the spring of 2022.

The bus companies are accused of violating a state social service law that requires anyone who "knowingly brings, or causes to be brought a needy person from out of state into this state for the purpose of making him a public charge ... shall be obligated to convey such person out of state or support him at his own expense," per the Washington Post. Not only are the companies not covering the cost of sheltering the migrants, they're pulling in millions of dollars in revenue, according to the suit. It claims they're charging $1,650 per person for a bus trip from Texas to New York City when a single one-way ticket on a regularly scheduled bus is $291, per El Paso Matters.

"If [the bus companies] are getting paid to break the law ... they should be on the hook for the cost of sheltering those individuals—not just passing that expense along to hard-working New Yorkers," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says, per the Guardian. But "we don't make policies. We are just a transportation company," counters an employee at Buckeye Coach LLC, one of the companies named, per the Post. Abbott calls the lawsuit "baseless," noting migrants "voluntarily" moved to New York were "authorized by the Biden Administration to remain in the United States" and, under the commerce clause, "have constitutional authority to travel across the country that Mayor Adams is interfering with." (Read more New York City stories.)