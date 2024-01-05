Resort Backs Out of Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 Event

A Florida resort says it is no longer hosting an event with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee says it was unaware the event was intended to commemorate the attack, the Hill reports. "Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing," the resort said in a statement. "This event has been cancelled and is no longer taking place at our resort."

Tickets prices for the event organized by the Republican Party of Osceola County ranged from $45 for general admission to $1,000 for "Super VIP" tickets. "Super VIPs will be invited to a special private briefing on J6 and DC in a closed-door session," the event listing stated. In a post on X Wednesday, Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani said she was hoping it was a joke when she saw that "the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an 'anniversary' event to mark January 6th," with Greene as the "special" guest.

Greene has long supported former President Trump's claim the 2020 election was stolen and has downplayed the severity of the Capitol attack, calling Jan. 6 defendants "political prisoners," NBC News reports. When NBC asked her about the Florida cancellation at a Trump event in Iowa, Greene called the question "stupid," saying, "It doesn't make any sense. Aren't we talking about President Trump?" In what she later described as a "sarcastic joke," Greene told a Republican gathering in 2022 that if she and Steve Bannon had organized the attack, "we would have won. Not to mention, we would've been armed." (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)