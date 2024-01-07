Nigel Lythgoe to Sit Out Season After Accusations

Facing sexual assault accusations, Nigel Lythgoe says he won't be involved in the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance. The judge and producer on the show said he's removing himself voluntarily "because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that's where its focus needs to remain," CNN reports. Musician Paula Abdul has sued Lythgoe, saying that he sexually assaulted and harassed her when she was a judge on that Fox show and American Idol; he's a producer for both. Two former contestants on All American Girl have filed a similar suit against him.
The production companies for So You Think You Can Dance said a decision hasn't been made on replacing Lythgoe. A division of Sony Pictures Television that coproduces the show has opened an investigation of the allegations, Variety reports. In the meantime, Fox, 19 Entertainment, and Dick Clark Productions said the next season, which is to begin March 4, "will proceed, although without Nigel Lythgoe, to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants." Lythgoe said he'll spend the time "clearing my name and restoring my reputation." In a statement Saturday, he denied the accusations by Abdul and called them "false" and "and "deeply offensive." (Read more Nigel Lythgoe stories.)