Nigel Lythgoe to Sit Out Season After Accusations

Facing sexual assault accusations, Nigel Lythgoe says he won't be involved in the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance. The judge and producer on the show said he's removing himself voluntarily "because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that's where its focus needs to remain," CNN reports. Musician Paula Abdul has sued Lythgoe, saying that he sexually assaulted and harassed her when she was a judge on that Fox show and American Idol; he's a producer for both. Two former contestants on All American Girl have filed a similar suit against him.