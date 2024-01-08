Lily Gladstone Spoke in Native Language After Historic Win

Lily Gladstone made history Sunday night by becoming the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for best female actor in a drama, and Gladstone marked the occasion in fitting fashion—by speaking the Blackfeet language in their acceptance speech, reports Mashable . Watch it here . "I love everyone in this room," said Gladstone upon switching to English. "I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this."

The 37-year-old won for her portrayal of an Osage woman in Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone, who grew up on the Blackfeet Nation reservation in Browning, Montana, explained the language choice afterward. "It's often how I introduce myself in a new group of people, especially when it's significant," she said, per EW. "One of the first things we're taught is you say your name, you say where you're from, and you say hello to everyone. ... It was one of the more natural things I could do in the moment."