Alabama Coach Retires With Bryant-Like Record

Nick Saban, a stern coach who won seven national championships and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse that included six of those titles in just 17 seasons, is retiring, ESPN reports. The 72-year-old Saban restored a Crimson Tide program once ruled by Paul "Bear" Bryant to the top of college football after taking over in 2007. Saban led the Crimson Tide from a shaky start this season to a Southeastern Conference championship and back into the College Football Playoff before falling to Michigan in a semifinal game at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, per the AP .

Saban led the Tide to nine Southeastern Conference championships and won his first national title at Alabama with a 14-0 season in 2009. Titles came again in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020. Alabama was always a contender but had fallen short of the title since then. Saban is famed for his sideline scowl and fiery demeanor—and for winning. Saban has won more national titles than any other major college coach. He made a two-year foray into the NFL with the Miami Dolphins before returning to college football to revive one of college football's most storied programs, which hadn't won a national title in 15 years. Saban is 297-71-1 as a college head coach, with stops at Toledo, Michigan State, and LSU, where he also won a national title. But Alabama is where he cemented his status as one of college football's greatest coaches.

"This is one of the most amazing seasons in Alabama football history in terms of where this team came from, what they were able to accomplish and what they were able to do, winning the SEC Championship, and really, really proud of this group," he said at the end of this past season. "I just wish that I could have done more as a coach to help them be successful and help them finish, and all we can do now is learn from the lessons that sometimes failings bring to us." In 17 seasons, he won 201 games—tied with Vince Dooley of Georgia for the second-most wins at a single school in SEC history. That put him behind only Bryant, who won 232 games and six national titles in his 25 seasons with Alabama, per ESPN. AL.com analyzes the Bryant and Saban records and picks the greater here.