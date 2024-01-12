Woman Pulled From Tahoe Avalanche by Good Samaritan

A woman buried in the deadly avalanche that hit California's Palisades Tahoe ski resort Wednesday is alive thanks to a stranger who pulled her from the snow. Janet He was skiing just behind her husband when she saw more and more snow coming down the mountain, she tells ABC 10. Then she felt the ground slip away beneath her feet, WNDU reports. She was swept 200 feet down the mountain, and found herself unable to get out of the snow that covered her because it was so heavy. Meanwhile, her husband was frantically trying to find her. As she worried the air in her ski mask would run out and she'd be unable to breathe, she heard an unfamiliar voice above her, CBS News reports.