Politics / Iowa caucuses DeSantis, Haley in Tight Race for Second Place But both lost by a wide margin to Trump By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jan 15, 2024 9:49 PM CST Copied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, greets supporters following a campaign event at Jerseys Pub and Grub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP) Yes, Donald Trump won easily. But in the much closer race for second place in the Iowa caucuses, things were too close to call well into Monday night. With 86% of the results in, Ron DeSantis had 21.2% and Nikki Haley had 19.18%, according to the New York Times. Both were well behind Trump at 51%. (Heading into Monday, Trump had hoped to get at least 50% of the vote and to win by a record margin, and he was on track to do both.) Both DeSantis and Haley were hoping for a second-place finish to cement themselves as the obvious No. 2 in the race ahead of next week's New Hampshire primary. But given how close their numbers are, neither "will be able to claim the clear Trump-alternative mantle" based on Iowa, per Politico. But at least for DeSantis, the results may quiet critics demanding he drop from the race. (Read more Iowa caucuses stories.)