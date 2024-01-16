DeSantis, Haley in Tight Race for Second Place

Yes, Donald Trump won easily. But in the much closer race for second place in the Iowa caucuses, things were too close to call well into Monday night. With 86% of the results in, Ron DeSantis had 21.2% and Nikki Haley had 19.18%, according to the New York Times. Both were well behind Trump at 51%. (Heading into Monday, Trump had hoped to get at least 50% of the vote and to win by a record margin, and he was on track to do both.)