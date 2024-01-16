DeSantis, Haley in Tight Race for Second Place

But both lost by a wide margin to Trump
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 15, 2024 9:49 PM CST
DeSantis, Haley in Tight Race for Second Place
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, greets supporters following a campaign event at Jerseys Pub and Grub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.   (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Yes, Donald Trump won easily. But in the much closer race for second place in the Iowa caucuses, things were too close to call well into Monday night. With 86% of the results in, Ron DeSantis had 21.2% and Nikki Haley had 19.18%, according to the New York Times. Both were well behind Trump at 51%. (Heading into Monday, Trump had hoped to get at least 50% of the vote and to win by a record margin, and he was on track to do both.)

Both DeSantis and Haley were hoping for a second-place finish to cement themselves as the obvious No. 2 in the race ahead of next week's New Hampshire primary. But given how close their numbers are, neither "will be able to claim the clear Trump-alternative mantle" based on Iowa, per Politico. But at least for DeSantis, the results may quiet critics demanding he drop from the race. (Read more Iowa caucuses stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X