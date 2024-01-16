Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out of Race, Endorses Trump

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Monday and endorsed former President Donald Trump after a disappointing finish in Iowa's leadoff caucuses, the AP reports. Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old political novice who sought to replicate Trump's rise as a bombastic, wealthy outsider, said, "As of this moment we are going to suspend this presidential campaign. There's no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don't want to see happen in this country." During the campaign, he needled his opponents but praised Trump as "the best president of the 21st century." He argued, though, that Republicans should opt for "fresh legs" and "take our America First agenda to the next level."