Trump: I'm 'Honored' by the Easy Victory

Donald Trump says he feels "invigorated" by his resounding victory in the Iowa caucuses. The former president spoke to Fox News Digital soon after outlets called it in his favor on Monday night. "It really is an honor that, minutes after, they've announced I've won—against very credible competition—great competition, actually," Trump said. "I feel really invigorated and strong for our country." Trump was to address supporters in Iowa later Monday night.

With 33% of results in, Trump led Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley (who were neck and neck) by about 30 percentage points, putting him on track to win by a record margin. "It is a tremendous thing and a tremendous feeling," he told Fox, referring to how quickly the race was called. The DeSantis campaign, however, pointed out that the call came before some caucus-goers had even voted, and it accused the media of "election interference." (Read more Iowa caucuses stories.)