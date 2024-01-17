Israel, Hamas Reach First Deal Since November

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on medicine and aid amid the ongoing war in Gaza. In an agreement brokered by Qatar and France, the two sides agreed medicine will be delivered to Israeli hostages being held in Gaza in exchange for medicine and humanitarian aid being delivered to Palestinians in Gaza, CNN reports. This is the first deal between Israel and Hamas since the end of the temporary ceasefire in November, the AP reports.

"Medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in the Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza," the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday in a statement. At least a third of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas have chronic medical conditions and their families have been calling for medicine to be delivered to them; about 45 of them will receive medication as a part of this deal.

As for Palestinians in Gaza, humanitarian organizations have said the medication and aid allowed in by Israel so far is not enough. Medications and aid will leave Doha on Wednesday, but it's not clear when they might arrive in Gaza. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)