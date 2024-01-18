Even Gosling's Daughters Don't Care About Ken

Ryan Gosling's daughters love Barbie. But not Barbie. As Gosling tells E! News, he hasn't let Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, watch the flick in its entirety. "I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken," he says. "I don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that." It's unclear if by "that" he means the uncontrollable sobbing or overtaking of Barbie Land. As Gosling puts it, "It gets pretty crazy." He says he first realized the girls' love for Barbie when he took them to Target. "They'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife [Eva Mendes] and I sort of realized, 'OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies," he says. But they had "no interest in Ken."