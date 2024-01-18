Even Gosling's Daughters Don't Care About Ken

Ryan Gosling's daughters love Barbie. But not Barbie. As Gosling tells E! News, he hasn't let Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, watch the flick in its entirety. "I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken," he says. "I don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that." It's unclear if by "that" he means the uncontrollable sobbing or overtaking of Barbie Land. As Gosling puts it, "It gets pretty crazy." He says he first realized the girls' love for Barbie when he took them to Target. "They'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife [Eva Mendes] and I sort of realized, 'OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies," he says. But they had "no interest in Ken."
Perhaps Barbie will feature in a family movie night at some point in the future. Making the film was ultimately "a way to sort of make something both for and with them," says Gosling. He previously told Access Hollywood that "I cribbed so many things from them that they do and put it in the film." The girls also came to set to see him in action as he filmed the "I'm Just Ken" musical number, per USA Today. Footage of Gosling appearing stunned and confused as the tune won best song at the Critics Choice Awards went viral Sunday, with Mendes sharing a GIF of the moment on Instagram, per People. "I LOVE HIM!!!!" she wrote. (Gosling and his Barbie costar Margot Robbie each snagged SAG award nominations.)