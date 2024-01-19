Trump Pressures McConnell, Johnson on Border Package

Donald Trump is pressuring congressional Republicans to not compromise with Democrats on border legislation, lobbying that one Senate GOP leader called "not helpful." The outside pressure is directed at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and their leadership teams, the Hill reports. "I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get everything needed," the former president posted Thursday on his social media site Truth Social. "I would love for that to be possible," answered Sen. John Cornyn. But he pointed out that Republicans can't pass any such package without votes from Democrats and "a presidential signature."

Trump doesn't want the aid to Ukraine that's part of the Senate's immigration package, either. Sen. John Thune, the chamber's No. 2 Republican who said Trump's not helping, said the legislation is the best available path to counter the flow of immigrants across the southern border. "There are a number of pieces in there that are good, conservative border policies that we've been trying to get done for years," Thune said. Johnson and his allies have met with President Biden about a compromise. The speaker has warned that the House could block the Senate bill but said he has to wait to see what's in it, per the Hill. "I respectfully disagree with the president," said GOP Sen. Thom Tillis. "He could not possibly see what we are negotiating."

Republicans suggested that Trump mostly wants to keep Biden from achieving a victory, per the Hill. He also fought the president's bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed Congress anyway. McConnell also has told his members that this is their best chance to tighten the border. "This is a unique opportunity to accomplish something in divided government," he said. Should Trump be elected president again, Cornyn said he'd find the legislation provided new ways for him to deal with the border. "I would think that would be something he would like," he said. (Read more border security stories.)