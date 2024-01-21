Stadium Menu Caters to Swift Fans

Whether Taylor Swift makes it to Sunday's NFL playoff game in Buffalo or not, her presence will be felt. Select concession spots at the Bills' Highmark Stadium will sell "Bad Blood" waffle fries, "Karma" quesadilla, and other items with hit-inspired names for the matchup against the singer's favorite team, CNN reports. Swift regularly cheers on the Kansas City Chiefs—particularly star tight end Travis Kelce—in person. The game will decide which team moves on to the AFC Championship game. "We had a lot of fun with this week's menu," the concessionaire's general manager said, "adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans."