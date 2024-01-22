What Haley Had to Say on DeSantis' Exit

Following Ron DeSantis' withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, Nikki Haley had a message for supporters: "May the best woman win." Haley told supporters who gathered at a New Hampshire restaurant for a campaign event Sunday afternoon the news of DeSantis' exit, the New York Times reports. "And I want to say to Ron, he ran a great race, he's been a good governor and we wish him well," Haley said, per Fox News. Holding up two fingers, she continued, "Having said that, it's now one fella and one lady left. There were 14 people in this race, a lot [of] fellas. All the fellas are out, except for this one. And this comes down to what do you want? Do you want more of the same or do you want something new?"