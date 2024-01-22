What Haley Had to Say on DeSantis' Exit

Following Ron DeSantis' withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, Nikki Haley had a message for supporters: "May the best woman win." Haley told supporters who gathered at a New Hampshire restaurant for a campaign event Sunday afternoon the news of DeSantis' exit, the New York Times reports. "And I want to say to Ron, he ran a great race, he's been a good governor and we wish him well," Haley said, per Fox News. Holding up two fingers, she continued, "Having said that, it's now one fella and one lady left. There were 14 people in this race, a lot [of] fellas. All the fellas are out, except for this one. And this comes down to what do you want? Do you want more of the same or do you want something new?"
She went on to talk about education and border security, concluding with, "For now, I'll leave you with this: May the best woman win." She also, of course, talked about the New Hampshire primary coming up Tuesday. And on that subject, Politico sounds a warning for her: DeSantis' exit, the outlet notes, could actually make things much worse for Haley in the state. While it was the early voting state where Donald Trump initially appeared at his weakest, with one recent poll suggesting Haley could be closing the gap between them, Trump is now likely to get a surge of support from backers of all the former presidential candidates who've recently dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump. Also Sunday, Haley pledged to remain in the race through Super Tuesday on March 5 no matter what happens in New Hampshire. (Read more Nikki Haley stories.)