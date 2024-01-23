5 Election Storylines Ahead of New Hampshire

Primary day has arrived in New Hampshire, and it's widely seen as do-or-die for Nikki Haley if she's to have any hope of defeating Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. A sampling of Election 2024 coverage on the big day:

It may sound counterintuitive, but Axios reports that "Biden's team" is rooting for Trump to win in New Hampshire and lock up the nomination ASAP. As they see it, fear of a second Trump term would energize Democrats and donors and get them fully behind the president. In their view, a sure Biden-Trump rematch will change "the dynamics of the campaign" in Biden's favor, per the story. Trump trouble? A Politico analysis suggests Trump has a problem no matter the outcome in New Hampshire. "There's a whole swath of the Republican electorate and a good chunk of independents who appear firmly committed to not voting for him in November if he becomes the nominee," write Sam Stein and Natalie Allison. Haley supporters, for example, tend to say they wouldn't switch to Trump should he defeat her, and in a close election, that could be decisive.