"All right, people, let's do this—this is it!" That's how Trevor Noah opened what would be his final episode hosting The Daily Show, and it was an emotional one Thursday, with trademark Noah humor. The 38-year-old South African comedian's last night on the program, after seven years behind the desk previously helmed by Jon Stewart, was one that included "a packed audience, full cast of correspondents, and star-studded farewell messages," per CNN. "When I started this show, I had three clear goals," Noah told the audience, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I was like, 'I'm gonna make sure Hillary gets elected. I'm gonna make sure that I prevent a global pandemic from starting. And I'm gonna become best friends with Kanye West."

A good portion of the Comedy Central program was dedicated to those aforementioned correspondents—including Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulce Sloan, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., and Jordan Klepper—saying their goodbyes to Noah, with Klepper capping it off with "person on the street" interviews on Noah's departure. Other highlights included Noah's last Daily Show interview, with comedian Neal Brennan, and a video montage of luminaries bidding farewell to Noah, including Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Kamala Harris, Nick Offerman, Jesse Williams, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Noah also reflected on how he was tapped for the job in the first place, via a call from Stewart himself, and thanked fans who watched over the years—even people who hate-watched. "We still got the ratings," he joked.

In one of the most poignant portions of the night, Noah gave a special shoutout. "If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women," he noted. "I've often been credited with ... having these grand ideas. ... Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me? My mom, my grand, my aunts—all these Black women in my life." He added: "If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women. ... Unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to f--- around and find out." As he wrapped up the program, Noah implored fans not to despair at his exit. "Don't be sad," he said, adding, "It doesn't feel like seven years. Well, not at the desk. Obviously I went home in between. But still, it's been a wild ride." (Read more Trevor Noah stories.)