US Identifies 3 Soldiers Killed

The three American soldiers killed at a base in Jordan over the weekend were all from Georgia, based at that state's Fort Moore. They belonged to an Army reserve engineering unit and were in their housing units at the Tower 22 outpost when a drone struck, the Washington Post reports. Three US personnel were taken to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, a US military facility in Germany, for treatment. Authorities said Sunday night that at least 34 troops were injured. Pentagon deputy press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Monday that the number had risen to more than 40, CBS News reports. Officials said eight soldiers were evacuated, some in critical condition.