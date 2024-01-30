Say Farewell to a Streaming Era

The age of the ad-free streaming service (for no additional subscription cost) is essentially over: As expected, on Monday, ads were introduced to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Now the five biggest streaming services (which also include Netflix, Disney+, Max, and Paramount+) are all ad-supported at their lowest price points, Gizmodo reports. One big difference in the Amazon rollout is that rather than first introducing a lower-cost tier with ads, as Netflix did, Amazon is keeping its price the same ($139/year for a full Amazon Prime membership, or $9/month for just the streaming service, CNET reports) and forcing those who don't want the newly-introduced ads to pay an additional $3/month.