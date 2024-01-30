Congresswoman's Security Spending Under Scrutiny

The Justice Department is investigating Democratic Rep. Cori Bush—a prominent progressive who represents St. Louis—for possible misuse of campaign funds, reports NBC News. Bush denies any wrongdoing and accused "right-wing organizations" of trying to smear her, per Axios.
- Big issue: One of the matters under investigation is whether Bush improperly hired a romantic partner to help provide security, reports the New York Times. That partner, Cortney Merritts, is now Bush's husband. In 2022, Bush's campaign paid Merritt, who does not have a private security license, $60,000. He has been paid more than $104,000 in all, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
- Previously cleared: The Office of Congressional Ethics investigated Bush last year and cleared her, ruling among other things that Merritts provided "bona fide" work and did not appear to be overpaid, per the Times. In addition to the Justice Department, the Federal Election Commission and the House Ethics Committee are investigating Bush anew.