Congresswoman's Security Spending Under Scrutiny

Democrat Cori Bush is being investigated by the Justice Department
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 30, 2024 2:09 PM CST
Feds Investigate 'Squad' Member Cori Bush on Spending
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks with students at Sumner High School Monday, March 14, 2022, in St. Louis.   (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Justice Department is investigating Democratic Rep. Cori Bush—a prominent progressive who represents St. Louis—for possible misuse of campaign funds, reports NBC News. Bush denies any wrongdoing and accused "right-wing organizations" of trying to smear her, per Axios.

  • Big issue: One of the matters under investigation is whether Bush improperly hired a romantic partner to help provide security, reports the New York Times. That partner, Cortney Merritts, is now Bush's husband. In 2022, Bush's campaign paid Merritt, who does not have a private security license, $60,000. He has been paid more than $104,000 in all, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
  • Previously cleared: The Office of Congressional Ethics investigated Bush last year and cleared her, ruling among other things that Merritts provided "bona fide" work and did not appear to be overpaid, per the Times. In addition to the Justice Department, the Federal Election Commission and the House Ethics Committee are investigating Bush anew.

  • In defense: "Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life," said Bush in a statement refuting the allegations. "As a rank-and-file member of Congress I am not entitled to personal protection by the House, and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services," said the second-term congresswoman. "I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services. Any reporting that I have used federal funds for personal security is simply false."
  • The Squad: Bush was a community activist who got involved with politics after the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, per the Washington Post. She is a member of "The Squad" of liberal lawmakers that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Bush is up for reelection, per KSDK, and faces a primary challenge from a more moderate Democrat.
(Read more Cori Bush stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X