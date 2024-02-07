California's Historic Storm, by the Numbers

The slow-moving atmospheric river still battering California on Tuesday unleashed record rainfall, triple-digit winds, and hundreds of mudslides. Here's the historic storm, by the numbers, per the AP:
- Downtown LA: In just three days, Los Angeles got soaked by more than 8 inches of rain—more than half the 14.25 inches it normally gets per year. That's according to the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office, which has records dating back to 1877. February tends to be one of the city's rainier months. Only six days into the month, it's already the 13th wettest February on record.