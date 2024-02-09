Guest Star Didn't Enjoy Appearing in The Office Finale

"I loved that show so much," Dakota Johnson said of The Office. So when she was asked to appear on the NBC series' last episode ever in 2013, she was all in. But the experience turned out to be "the worst time of my life," the actress said this week on Late Night with Seth Meyers. For one thing, Johnson expected to be on the set for a cameo-like half-day, CNN reports. "I was there for two weeks," she said, "and I'm barely in the f---ing show."

There were other issues, Johnson said. When Meyers asked if people on the set were sad about the series coming to an end, the actress said they were, but that wasn't the half of it. "There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years," she said, per Variety. "Some people didn't speak to each other. And I'm coming in like 'So excited to be here!' No one wanted to talk to me." So Johnson diligently went about her faxing duties in the background. She said she watched the episode recently and joked about her performance. "It was some of the most believable faxing I've ever seen," Johnson said. (More Dakota Johnson stories.)