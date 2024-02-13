'Brilliant' Coach Takes Flak Over an Overtime Call

With Super Bowl 58 in the books, one of the lingering issues is about overtime—and specifically San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan's decision to receive instead of kick off at the start of extra time. Shanahan is taking a heat for that decision after his team's loss to Kansas City, though the issue isn't as clear cut as his critics might suggest. Coverage:

The NFL changed its OT rules in the playoffs this year: Each team gets the ball even if the receiving team scores a touchdown. The 49ers kicked a field goal on their first drive, but KC won the game by answering with a TD. As the Athletic notes, many think Shanahan should have kicked off, watched what KC did, and then found out exactly what his team needed to do in response.