For Fans Offended in Her Honor, Dolly Has Four Words of Advice

Dolly Parton would like everyone to cut singer Elle King some slack over King's botching of a Parton song while drunk. "Let's just forgive that and forget it and move on because she felt worse than anybody ever could," Parton said in an interview with Extra TV. King made some unfortunate headlines when she took part in a birthday tribute concert to Parton at the Grand Ole Opry, but forgot the lyrics of the icon's "Marry Me," swore a little bit, and confessed to the audience she was "hammered."
No big deal, says Parton. "Elle is a really great artist, she's a great girl, and she's been going through a lot of hard things lately, and she just had a little too much to drink." The fallout was swift for King, who rescheduled five of her shows after the controversy without explanation, reports NBC News. The Opry issued a public apology. (More Dolly Parton stories.)