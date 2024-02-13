Arrest Made in Theft of Jackie Robinson Statue

Police in Wichita, Kansas announced Tuesday the arrest of a 45-year-old man in the theft of a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that later was found dismantled and burned . Police Lt. Aaron Moses said the man was taken into custody earlier in an unrelated case and charged Monday in the theft. He said there was no evidence it was was a "hate-motivated crime" but rather the intent was to sell the metal for scrap, the AP reports. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said it was "only the first arrest" and that there were more to come. "When you try to take something from this community, it won't tolerate it," he said, adding that he was eager to share more details about the investigation after more suspects are in custody.

Thieves cut the bronze statue from its base last month at a park in the city. Only the statue's feet were left at McAdams Park, where about 600 children play in a youth baseball league called League 42, which is named after Robinson's uniform number with the Brooklyn Dodgers, with whom he broke the major leagues' color barrier in 1947. Fire crews found burned remnants of the statue five days later while responding to a trash can fire at another park about 7 miles away. A truck believed to be used in the theft previously was found abandoned, and police said the theft of the statue, which had an estimated value of $75,000, was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect is jailed on $150,000 bond on charges of felony theft, aggravated criminal damage to property, identity theft, and making false information. Jail records also list charges that include contempt of court, kidnapping, and a probation violation. Asked how many others might face charges, Moses said three people were seen on the surveillance video. He also noted that the statue was taken to a location where others were present. He said he could offer no further details because it was an active investigation. Donations poured in after the theft, approaching $300,000, said Bob Lutz, executive director of the Little League nonprofit that commissioned the sculpture. Lutz has said that some of the extra money raised also could enhance some of its programming and facilities. (More Jackie Robinson stories.)