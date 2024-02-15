California Landslide (Barely) Spares Seaside Mansions

But the residences in Dana Point are deemed safe
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 15, 2024 2:00 PM CST
California Landslide (Barely) Spares Seaside Mansions
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.   (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger. The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region, per the AP. The city's building inspector assessed the residential structures, and a geotechnical engineer observed the slide site.

"At this point, the City has deemed that no additional action is necessary, and out of an abundance of caution has recommended that the property owner contract for a professional engineering assessment of the property," reads a city statement. "The house is fine, it's not threatened and it will not be red-tagged," the owner, Dr. Lewis Bruggeman, told KCAL-TV. "The city agrees that there's no major structural issue with the house."

(More landslide stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X