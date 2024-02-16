Joe Manchin Won't Run for President

Take Joe Manchin off the list of potential third-party presidential candidates: The West Virginia Democratic senator said Friday that he's out of the running. "I will not be seeking a third-party run," he said at West Virginia University, per the Hill . "I will not be involved in a presidential run." The senator has been on what he called a "national listening tour," fueling speculation he might run on the No Labels ticket, notes CNN .

Manchin, known for frequently bucking his party on key votes, had previously ruled out a run for reelection in the Senate, though he declined to rule out a presidential run until Friday. In fact, he even floated the idea of GOP Sen. Mitt Romney as his running mate earlier this week, notes the Wall Street Journal. Manchin is expected to focus on working with the new Americans Together group, with a focus on moderate politics, according to CNN.