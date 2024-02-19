Michael J. Fox Makes Surprise BAFTAs Appearance

One of the warmest ovations of the night at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday in London came for one of the surprise presenters—Michael J. Fox. The 62-year-old received a standing ovation as he came on stage in a wheelchair to present the best picture award, reports People . Fox, who has been battling Parkinson's for years , then rose to the podium to present the award, which went to Oppenheimer.

"There's a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, and sometimes even your life," said Fox, star of the Back to the Future film series and a host of other TV shows and movies. (He was "the film star of the 1980s," said actor David Tennant in introducing him, per CNN.) A pan of the cameras captured stars including Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling, and Margot Robbie on their feet applauding. (Read a roundup of winners here, or see a full list via the BBC.)